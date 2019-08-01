Council leader seeks meeting over parking at Morrisons in Lawley

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has written to both Morrisons and Euro Parks requesting a meeting to discuss parking restrictions at the supermarket’s Lawley store.

Restrictions could be introduced at the car park in Lawley Village. Image: Google Street View

Councillor Shaun Davies has made the move after a planning inspector took a decision to allow cameras with automatic number plate recognition in the car park – overturning the original decision by Telford and Wrekin’s Planning Committee.

Councillor Davies is concerned that restrictions could be introduced at the car park that is harmful to Lawley Village and results in potential customers taking their business elsewhere.

Euro Parks operate the car park on behalf of Morrisons and it was Euro Parks’ planning application that the inspector allowed.

Councillor Davies said: “The car park is in the centre of the community and provides parking facilities that support the retail and business facilities in the centre of Lawley in addition to the community facilities. Some residents also have allocated parking.

“Without this facility, parking could be dispersed to the detriment of highway safety and potentially the economic wellbeing of the area.

“If visitors are unable to park, potentially they may take their business elsewhere and the village as a whole may suffer – including the potential for Morrison’s to lose customers.

“Therefore I would like to meet with Morrison’s and Euro Parks’ representatives to ensure where possible any harm to the area can be limited.

“This includes understanding how this can be controlled including what is the time limit for people to park and whether there is any flexibility around this.”

Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Communities, said: “We have already had positive discussions with Euro Parks by email and I am keen to further pursue this.”

“Ultimately we are looking for a sustainable solution that provides parking for the community and does not displace parking elsewhere.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...