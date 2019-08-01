Car ends up on its roof following collision in Church Stretton

A car ended up on its roof following a single vehicle collision in Church Stretton on Thursday evening.

The car ended up on its roof on Burway Road in Church Stretton. Photo: @SouthShropCops

Emergency services were called to Burway Road in Church Stretton at around 7.23pm.

Police at the scene said that there were no serious injuries.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as the road was blocked following the incident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire appliances including the rescue tender from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Wellington along with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

