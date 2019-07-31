Wellington Medical Practice nominated for national award

Wellington Medical Practice has been shortlisted as a finalist for the ‘Nursing in the Community’ award in this year’s Nursing Times Awards.

Wellington Medical Practice

This category recognises individuals or teams that work in the community, whose work has improved patient care or the effectiveness of their service. Judges will assess the nominees’ innovation, value, patient focus, collaboration, clinical effectiveness, leadership, adaptability and sustainability.

Wellington Medical Practice has developed a new approach to improve the service they provide to their patients, creating a model of care that is sustainable and ready to meet the healthcare challenges of today and the future.

Patsy Clifton, Nurse Manager at Wellington Medical Practice said: “Instead of actively trying to recruit salaried GPs, a decreasing national pool of clinicians, we have championed the expertise of Nurses and Health Professionals. Supported by the GP partners, the team offers a wide range of clinics, increasing appointment availability to our patients. Through group consultations and collaborative working, patients are supported to manage their chronic conditions and improve their long term health.

“As a result of these changes, we were able to improve our CQC rating, to offer a better range of appointments and reduce our staff turnover. The Treatment Room Team are incredibly proud to be shortlisted as finalists for these prestigious awards, it reflects Wellington Medical Practices journey to develop and deliver sustainable exceptional care under the leadership of our partners.”

The winners will be announced at the Nursing Times Awards ceremony in London on 30 October.

