Man arrested and crossbow seized following incident in Leegomery

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses following an incident in which a man believed to be in possession of a crossbow made threats to members of the public.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Sunday on Leegate Avenue and Hurleybrook Way in the Leegomery.

West Mercia Police says that specialist officers attended and arrested a 39-year-old man and seized a crossbow and two bolts.

The man has since been charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Dawson from West Mercia Police said: “Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the crossbow, but this was understandably a frightening incident for the victims and anyone who saw it.

“We know that there were a number of people in the area who may have witnessed the incident or seen something suspicious in the area at around the time of the incident.

“I would urge those people to please get in touch with us if you think you have information that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 737s of 28 July.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Supporting Shropshire Live...