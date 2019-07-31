Fire in roof space of Shifnal home spreads to neighbouring property

A man was taken to hospital and the roofs of two homes in Shifnal were damaged by fire during the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to Stone Drive in Shifnal at just before 1am today.

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire in the roof space of the property which had spread to a neighbouring home.

The first floor of the home was also severely damaged.

Four fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform and the incident command unit were mobilised from Albrighton, Shrewsbury, Telford and Wellington.

Operations, Fire Investigation and Safety officers were also in attendance along with West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Council also attended.

Supporting Shropshire Live...