Fuel spillage closes A49 between Shrewsbury and Church Stretton

The A49 was closed to traffic between Shrewsbury and Church Stretton for much of Tuesday afternoon and evening following a fuel spillage.

The A49 south of Shrewsbury is closed to traffic following a fuel spillage. Image: Google Street View

Highways England says the spillage involved a large amount of diesel near to Bayston Hill.

A specialist Hydroblaster was used to help clean the carriageway.

Traffic was reported to be busy on the A5 from Edgbold Roundabout and Emstrey Island towards Dobbies Roundabout following the road closure.

The road was fully reopened at just before 8pm.

Emergency closure on #A49 in both directions from #Bayston Hill to #Church Stretton due to a diesel spillage on the road. Hydroblaster is being requested to help clear the spillage. — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) July 30, 2019 Police & Highways dealing with an incident on A49 Bayston Hill, pse avoid the area due to rd closure Church Stretton to Bayston Hill. Diversions in place ois 242-s-30719. Thanks — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) July 30, 2019

