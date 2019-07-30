Casualty cut free following collision on A5 near Oswestry

A casualty was released from a vehicle by firefighters following a collision on the A5 near Oswestry last night.

The two-vehicle collision took place at just before 9.30pm near Mile End Golf Club.



Fire crews used cutting equipment to release the trapped casualty, three others were in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

West Mercia Police closed the A5 for a time whilst emergency services worked at the scene and recovery of the vehicles took place.

