Firearms handed in as West Mercia Police continues surrender campaign

Firearms are continuing to be handed in to West Mercia Police as it continues its surrender campaign.

Eight firearms have been handed into Shrewsbury police station whilst four have been taken to Malinsgate police station in Telford. Across the force area, 37 firearms have been handed in.

The campaign is part of a national initiative to reduce gun crime and runs across the force’s policing area until Sunday 4 August. It gives anyone living in the area with a firearm the opportunity to surrender the weapon at their location police station.

People surrendering weapons will not be required to leave any information but if police suspect a weapon may have been involved in a crime, they will examine the gun for evidence.

The region does not have a significant gun crime problem but Superintendent Mel Crowther is keen to emphasise the danger of firearms falling into the wrong hands. She said: “Compared with other areas of the country we don’t have a major gun problem, but we are keen to support this national campaign to help keep our communities safe.

“The whole aim is to remove any firearms that could potentially be used in a crime from public circulation. The majority of the firearms handed in 2017 during the last surrender were older items that the owner no longer needed and wanted to safely dispose of.

“People may have older or historical weapons stored in lofts or garages which have been inherited or passed down through the family, and these can also be disposed of during the surrender.

“While these are not being used for criminal activities, they can and sometimes do, fall into the wrong hands and can then be used to commit crimes.

“By participating in the surrender, people can be confident that items have been safely disposed of. Every firearm surrendered is one less weapon that can be used to commit crime. We’re extremely pleased with the public’s response so far and the support they have shown in helping us to make the region safer.

“The surrender ends on Sunday, and I would encourage as many people as possible to take this opportunity to hand in any unregistered firearms or firearms they no longer require during this time.”

