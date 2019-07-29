Fire involving oil tank spreads to house in Oswestry

A fire involving an oil tank has spread to a house in Weston, Oswestry overnight.

Firefighters were called to the house at just before 2.30am.

Four fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform were mobilised from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Firefighters used three main jets, three hose reel jets and six breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. Crews used the aerial ladder platform to fight the fire at roof level.

Weston Road is currently closed at the junction with Weston Lane.

