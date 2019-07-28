Teenager suffers life-changing injuries following violent disorder outside Telford pub

A teenager has suffered serious, life-changing injuries following an incident of violent disorder outside a Telford pub.

The violent disorder took place outside The Wrens Nest in Ketley. Image: Google Street View

The disorder took place outside The Wrens Nest public house on Wrens Nest Lane in Ketley at around 10pm on Saturday night.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital, where he remains.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder, and a 32-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Andrew Dawson from West Mercia Police said:

“This was a large-scale violent disorder in a residential area and would have undoubtedly been shocking for anyone who witnessed it.

“We are therefore working hard to identify all those involved in this incident that has left a 15-year-old boy with life-changing injuries.

“While investigations are ongoing, I know that there has been some speculation on social media. I would urge anyone who believes they have information that could help with our investigation to please get in touch, rather than commenting or sharing information over social media as this is not helpful to our investigation, particularly while in its early stages.

“Over the coming days, officers will continue to provide reassurance patrols and speak to people in the area.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 785s of 27 July 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

