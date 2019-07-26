Key witnesses sought after woman found with head injury in Woodside last week

Police investigating after a woman was found with a head injury in Woodside are appealing for two key witnesses.

The woman, in her 20s, was found near to Waltondale in the early hours of Thursday 18 July. She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish what happened and how she suffered her injuries and are appealing for two women who may be able to help.

The women have been identified on CCTV at the BP garage in Mound Way in Woodside at around 1.30am on the morning of Thursday 18 July.

One has blonde hair and was wearing a bright pink top and black hooded top with dark trousers, the second has dark hair tied up into a pony tail and was wearing a white t-shirt with the wording dragon on the front and a picture of a skull. She was wearing jeans and sandals.

Detective Sergeant Danielle Logan said: “Our enquiries to establish how the woman suffered her injury are continuing and as part of our enquiries we have been viewing CCTV in the area. We have identified two women who were at the BP garage in Mound Way around 1.30am and are keen for these women to get in contact with us as they may be key witnesses.

“I want to stress that we do not think these women were involved in any way but they may have seen or heard something that could prove key to our enquiries in establishing what happened and I would ask them or anyone who knows who they might be to get in contact with us.”

Officers may consider releasing images to help identify the women.

The women, or anyone with information, should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 49s 180719 or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

