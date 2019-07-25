Shrewsbury’s The Wightman Theatre to close

The Wightman Theatre in Shrewsbury is to close with immediate effect.

The multi-purpose arts and events venue which is located off The Square opened in 2015 with events held in the space including concerts, plays, private parties, fairs and exhibitions.

Adrian Monahan, director of The Wightman Ltd, said: “Due to a prolonged illness, I have been unable to maintain the necessary energy to keep the theatre going.

“Therefore, it is with great sadness and regret that I have made the decision to close. It will now be placed in the hands of the leaser. I would like to thank all of the performers, theatre groups, musicians, bands, organisations and volunteers who have supported us over the past five years. It was very much appreciated.”

There are no employee redundancies associated with the theatre’s closure and no forthcoming events that require ticket refunds.

Supporting Shropshire Live...