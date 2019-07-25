Newport community radio station in search for new home

Newport’s community radio station Nova FM could be forced off air if new premises can’t be found for the station within the next few weeks.

Earlier this month the group were informed that they would have to leave their current studios at the Hub in the High Street after new owners were unable to accommodate the station.

Run by a group of 30 unpaid volunteers the station broadcasts a mix of local news and information to Newport and surrounding areas.

Dale Talbot from Nova FM said: “Nova FM has become an integral part of the local community over the past six years offering training to students in all areas of broadcasting and an opportunity to promote cohesion within the community.

“As a community radio station, we have forged many links with local groups helping them promote their fundraising events and advertise local small business etc. It would be a complete shame if we have to go off air for these people and the 30 or so unpaid volunteers who have been with us over the last six years.”

Can you help?

Nova FM is looking for your help to find a new studio to broadcast from.

The volunteers are looking for a room no smaller than 10 feet square for their studio and a small area for technical equipment.

The team require 24-hour access to maintain the equipment and broadcast live shows from 7am to 10pm, along with somewhere to make tea and coffee and toilet facilities.

If you can help email community@novafm.co.uk

