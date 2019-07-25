Firefighters tackle fire involving agricultural buildings near Whittington

Firefighters have tackled a fire involving a range of agricultural buildings near Whittington overnight.

The scene of the fire at Hindford Grange near Whittington. Photo: @SFRS_JBainbr

Six fire crews were called to Hindford Grange at around 1.16am today.

Appliances including the Light Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Ellesmere, Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

Firefighters used hose reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.

The light pumping unit was used to pump water from nearby open water.

Fire crews remain on scene this morning.

