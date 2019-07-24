Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry to benefit from Police recruitment drive

Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry are set to benefit from West Mercia Police’s biggest recruitment drive in its history with a record number of officers joining in a month.

In July, 21 new student officers will embark on their training, with 16 of these on patrol in the next four months. In addition, five Police Now officers will have completed their training by the end of the year and be working in their allocated neighbourhoods.

As well as the 21 student officers, over the next few weeks, three experienced officers will be transferring to the area from other police forces.

Chief Superintendent Kevin Purcell is the policing lead for Telford and Shropshire local policing areas and has welcomed the news.

He said: “This is great news for the county, with July set to be a record for the highest number of recruits to join West Mercia Police in a single month. We know our communities want to see more police on the streets and it is fantastic we’re able to provide them with more and in the next six months or so we’ll really start to see a real difference.

“Five of our new recruits are on the Police Now programme, a national two year programme for outstanding graduates, who will work in our Safer Neighbourhood Teams helping to increase the visibility of our Safer Neighbourhood Officers who are there to listen and respond, in partnership with other agencies, to the concerns of our local communities and look at the issues that affect them the most.

“As well as new student officers, we will also be joined by three officers who are transferring from other police forces, bringing with them the wealth of knowledge and experience they have gained to make a difference here.”

Over the next few weeks, three transferees will be in post with a Police Constable in Oswestry, a Detective Constable in Shrewsbury and a police sergeant in Telford. Two Police Now graduates will be allocated to Shrewsbury, with two allocated to Telford and one in Oswestry. Nine students officers will be based in Telford with seven covering Shrewsbury. These new officers join the 86 new and experienced officers who have already joined Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin since May 2018, with 42 officers in Telford & Wrekin and 44 across Shropshire.

John Campion, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I listened when the public said they wanted more police, and for them to be visible and accessible in their communities, by making an investment that would bring officer numbers to the highest level since 2012.

“Our communities deserve the very best from their police service and this new cohort of officers, as part of a continuing recruitment programme, will help to make our communities safer and more secure.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...