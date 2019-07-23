20 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Home News

Surface upgrade work to take place at Whittington level crossing

By Chris Pritchard

Work is to take place to upgrade the surface of Whittington level crossing later this summer.

The surface of Whittington level crossing is to be upgraded. Photo: Network Rail
The surface of Whittington level crossing is to be upgraded. Photo: Network Rail

Network Rail engineers are to lay a much harder wearing rubber material to reduce noise when traffic passes over it and make it easier for cyclists to cross.

A temporary road closure will be in place from 10.30pm on Friday 30 August until 7.30am on Monday 9 September whilst the works are carried out.

Sean Wootton, scheme project manager for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out this upgrade to Whittington level crossing.

“This essential work will improve the resilience and reliability of the level crossing and increase its lifespan for years to come.

“We will be working closely with our partners to minimise disruption and encourage anyone wishing to find out more about this work to come along to the drop-in event.”

Traffic diversion

A fully signposted diversionary route will be in place which will divert motorists via the B5009 south to Wootton.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the day, except for all day on Sunday 1 and Sunday 8 September, when the team need unrestricted access to the level crossing to carry out this essential work.

Busses to replace trains during work

Buses will replace trains between Wrexham and Shrewsbury stations during the works with rail users advised to plan ahead before travelling.

Colin Lea, customer experience director for Transport for Wales, said: “Keeping level crossings safe and reliable is incredibly important in the running of the railway so it’s great news that we’re seeing this investment in Whittington by Network Rail.

“We’ve worked closely with our partners in Network Rail to keep disruption to passengers to a minimum, but those travelling between Wrexham and Shrewsbury on those two Sundays should make sure they check journey details in advance.

“We really want our customers and people in the local community to be fully informed of how this will impact them, so I’d urge anyone who can make it to get along to the drop in sessions.”

Information drop-in event

A drop-in event will take place on Tuesday 30 July from 3pm to 7pm at The Senior Citizens Hall, Whittington.

No appointment is necessary and representatives from Network Rail’s project team will be on hand to provide information and answer any questions ahead of the work.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article

News

News

Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry to benefit from Police recruitment drive

Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry are set to benefit from West Mercia Police's biggest recruitment drive in its history with a record number of officers joining in a month.
Read Article
Adcote School Headmistress Diane Browne and pupils Katie Richards and Mia Dyfnallt with Olympic hockey champion Kate Richardson-Walsh

Olympic champion is special guest at Adcote School Speech Day

After a planning appeal, Churchill Retirement Living has been granted planning permission to build 50 retirement apartments at a site on Innage Lane in Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Cockroaches caught in a cockroach trap found in the food service area. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Couple fined over cockroaches at Subway takeaway in Wellington

A couple who run a Subway takeaway in Wellington have been ordered to pay more than £13,000 over a cockroach infestation that led to its temporary closure last year.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Gary Plant, Albert Makarewicz, Marcin Makarewicz

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do celebrate new belts and gold medals

Students from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have enjoyed their single most successful day yet with new belts and a hat-trick of gold medals.
Read Article

Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town winger James Caton

In a highly revealing interview, former Shrewsbury Town winger James Caton lifts the lid on his two years at the club.
Read Article
Toby riding to 3rd place on the Ditchling Beacon

Teenage cycling sensation stars as a ‘guest’ for Shropshire team

Teenage cyclist Toby Barnes claimed the best result of his road career in the Tour of Sussex while ‘guesting’ for a Shropshire-based team.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Pave Aways is building a new distribution centre for Castell Howell Foods in St Martin's

Pave Aways secures contract with leading food wholesaler

A Shropshire building contractor has broken ground on the latest development for a leading independent food services wholesaler.
Read Article
Stuart Dallaway, Chris Reeves, Bekki Phillips and Jason Daniels

In-Comm Training announce new Operations Director as it looks to build on £7.5m investment drive

In-Comm Training has announced a new senior management team, as it looks to capitalise on recent investment and a record year of performance.
Read Article
Marches Growth Hub chairman Paul Hinkins and colleagues launch the £10million Growth Challenge

£10million Growth Challenge launched at packed funding summit

Businesses across Shropshire have been challenged to claim every last penny of a £10million funding pot designed to help drive growth and create jobs.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Maggie Love is one of the volunteers at the centre of the scheme’s success

Shrewsbury Ambassadors scheme proves a success

A town ambassadors scheme launched to help tourists get the most from their visit to Shrewsbury has been hailed a great success.
Read Article
The tiered herbaceous borders – a safe haven for many perennials and delicate plants

Goldstone Hall Hotel Gardens open for the National Garden Scheme

Goldstone Hall Hotel near Market Drayton is to open its gardens to the general public in support of the National Garden Scheme.
Read Article
Museum of The Moon by Carolyn Eaton

Fundraising dinner set to be out of this world

Take part in a truly out of this world experience and dine in the shadow of the moon at a major fundraising event in the county later this year.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Lorrie Brown (left) pictured with her National Tribute and Music Award presented for her career and her charity work off stage

‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ returns to Theatre Severn

Lorrie Brown returns to the Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury with her show ‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ this November.
Read Article

Relive the 1970s with T.Rextasy at Theatre Severn this September

Relive the good old days of the 1970s when T.Rextasy, presented by Sweeney Entertainments, heads to Theatre Severn this September.
Read Article
Joining the workshop is Lucyelle Cliffe, known for performing in Les Misérables, Legally Blonde and the critically acclaimed Wicked

Face2Face Performance Academy welcome stars from the West End

Face2Face Performance Academy are set to host a three-day workshop with stars from the West End.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Oat Pantry is the brainchild of founder and Shropshire resident Alex Jenkins seen here at Shrewsbury Food Festival. Photo: Oat Pantry

Sell out success for UK’s first Porridge and Granola subscription service

A unique new porridge and granola subscription service which has only being going a month has proved to be a massive hit.
Read Article

Market Drayton’s Ginger and Spice Festival shortlisted for Rural Business Award

The festival has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project of the Year’ category of the Rural Business Awards which are divided into six regions nationally.
Read Article
The Castle Hotel beer garden in Bishop’s Castle

The Castle Hotel in top ten beer gardens in the UK

The Castle Hotel in Bishop’s Castle has been named in a list of top ten best beer gardens in the Guardian.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
mist
20 ° C
22.8 °
17.8 °
77 %
3.6kmh
40 %
Wed
25 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
19 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP