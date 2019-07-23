Surface upgrade work to take place at Whittington level crossing

Work is to take place to upgrade the surface of Whittington level crossing later this summer.

The surface of Whittington level crossing is to be upgraded. Photo: Network Rail

Network Rail engineers are to lay a much harder wearing rubber material to reduce noise when traffic passes over it and make it easier for cyclists to cross.

A temporary road closure will be in place from 10.30pm on Friday 30 August until 7.30am on Monday 9 September whilst the works are carried out.

Sean Wootton, scheme project manager for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out this upgrade to Whittington level crossing.

“This essential work will improve the resilience and reliability of the level crossing and increase its lifespan for years to come.

“We will be working closely with our partners to minimise disruption and encourage anyone wishing to find out more about this work to come along to the drop-in event.”

Traffic diversion

A fully signposted diversionary route will be in place which will divert motorists via the B5009 south to Wootton.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the day, except for all day on Sunday 1 and Sunday 8 September, when the team need unrestricted access to the level crossing to carry out this essential work.

Busses to replace trains during work

Buses will replace trains between Wrexham and Shrewsbury stations during the works with rail users advised to plan ahead before travelling.

Colin Lea, customer experience director for Transport for Wales, said: “Keeping level crossings safe and reliable is incredibly important in the running of the railway so it’s great news that we’re seeing this investment in Whittington by Network Rail.

“We’ve worked closely with our partners in Network Rail to keep disruption to passengers to a minimum, but those travelling between Wrexham and Shrewsbury on those two Sundays should make sure they check journey details in advance.

“We really want our customers and people in the local community to be fully informed of how this will impact them, so I’d urge anyone who can make it to get along to the drop in sessions.”

Information drop-in event

A drop-in event will take place on Tuesday 30 July from 3pm to 7pm at The Senior Citizens Hall, Whittington.

No appointment is necessary and representatives from Network Rail’s project team will be on hand to provide information and answer any questions ahead of the work.

