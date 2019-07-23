Police investigate indecent exposure incidents in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after three indecent exposure incidents took place in Malinslee and Brookside.

The first incident happened around 5.20pm on Sunday 14 July in a wooded area near the BMX park at the back of the Church Wicketts pub and St Leonards Church in Malinslee. A man, described as white, aged in his late teens and wearing a black tracksuit and trainers, exposed himself to two teenagers.

The second incident happened around 3.30pm on Monday 15 July in a wooded area near Brereton in Brookside. A man described as late 20s to early 30s wearing black clothing, black hair short on sides and longer on top, appeared to be pulling his trousers down. It’s not known if he exposed himself.

The third incident happened around 3.40pm on Wednesday 17 July in Blackmore in Brookside. A man was stood in the wooded area when he made a gesture to a 13-year-old girl. He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9inches tall and average build. He had slicked back black hair tied back and was wearing a short sleeve top and long trousers.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the incidents and believe they are linked. Any witnesses, or anyone who has information about the identity of the man, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 541s 170719 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

