Disappointment over Clee Hill school crossing rejection

Residents of Clee Hill Village including the local County Councillor and the Head of the primary school have expressed their disappointment at Shropshire Council’s decision not to proceed with a pedestrian crossing to allow parents and children to safely cross a road to school.

Mrs Ceri Little with Cllr Richard Huffer and some of the children from the school

Local Shropshire Councillor, Richard Huffer said: “The Parish Council had applied for a crossing to be put on the busy Burford Road immediately in front of the school – an area which gets very congested at the beginning and end of the school day. It is also a straight stretch of road which encourages some drivers to drive faster. An application was made to fund this crossing from the Community Infrastructure Levy with money raised from recent building developments in the village.”

Head Teacher, Ceri Little, added: “I am really disappointed with this decision. We have been working really hard in our community to make the journey to school as safe as possible. For example, we have set a ‘walking bus’ to bring children down through the village but we really need a crossing to bring them safely across the last few meters to school.”

Richard Huffer concluded: “Making the journey to school as safe as possible should be a major priority for any community. Encouraging residents to walk and to use their cars less are others. Reducing obesity and carbon emissions are really important considerations.

“I am mystified as to why a project that meets key objectives like these has been turned down by Shropshire Council and I will be pushing hard for then to review the decision.”

