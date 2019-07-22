Archaeologists begin excavation at Shrewsbury Castle

An excavation has begun at Shrewsbury Castle after what appears to be walls buried by rubble, and possibly even a square tower were discovered during a geophysics survey.

Shrewsbury Castle

The excavation is being led by local archaeologist Dr Nigel Baker and one of the most experienced archaeologists in the region, David Williams.

The excavation is a partnership project with Shropshire Council, University Centre Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, Shropshire Archives and the Castle Studies Trust to help better understand the history of Shrewsbury Castle and the stories it holds within its undiscovered archaeology.



Last week saw the arrival of the eagerly-awaited report from Tiger Geo on their ground- penetrating-radar and resistivity survey of the inner bailey of Shrewsbury Castle.

The biggest anomaly detected lies just inches under the lawn right across from and parallel to the standing ‘Great Hall’ housing the Regimental Museum. A large spread of what appears to be walls buried by rubble, and possibly even a square tower, is the target of the excavation trench.

Other fascinating targets are visible too but will have to await investigation by archaeologists in future years. For example, the motte appears to have had a ditch around its base that seems to have been infilled with rubble.

Here, Nigel discusses the results of the survey and how you can witness history being uncovered at Shrewsbury Castle:

Excavation Open Days

On Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July 2019, visit Shrewsbury Castle for the excavation open days.

As well as witnessing the first ever excavation of the Castle’s inner-bailey being excavated, you will have the chance speak with the archaeologists and volunteers on the dig, enjoy the stunning gardens.

The dig team will also be running free guided tours of the Castle so you can learn more about its’ history and why the excavation is so important.

