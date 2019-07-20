19.3 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 20, 2019
Home News

West Mercia Police support national firearms surrender

By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police is supporting a national firearms surrender that aims to make our communities safer.

The surrender will run for two weeks from today until Sunday 4 August – giving members of the public the opportunity to safely dispose of a firearm by handing it in at a local police station.

The national initiative is being co-ordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) with all forces in England and Wales taking part. The aim is to reduce the number of illegal or unlicensed firearms in circulation and in turn, to decrease the opportunities for firearms to be used in a criminal offence.

During the last surrender in 2017, more than 9,000 items were handed into police nationally. These included hand guns, rifles, shotguns, antique (obsolete calibre) guns and imitation firearms, as well as ammunition. Across West Mercia, 228 weapons were handed into local stations.

People surrendering firearms will not be required to leave any information, but if police suspect a weapon may have been involved in a crime, they will examine it for evidence. All surrendered weapons will be destroyed and in exceptional circumstances, if the weapon has historical value, it may be donated to a museum. Illegal possession of a firearm can mean five years behind bars and if you are found guilty of possession with intent to supply, it can lead to a life sentence.

Ahead of the surrender, Superintendent Mel Crowther said: “Compared with other areas of the country we don’t have a significant gun problem, but we are keen to support this national campaign to help keep our communities safe. The whole aim is to remove any firearms that could potentially be used in a crime from public circulation.

“Our policing area has a number of licensed firearms owners, and this is also an opportunity for them to hand in old weapons or guns they no longer require. The majority of the firearms handed in during the last surrender were older items the owner no longer needed and wanted to safely dispose of. People may have older or historical weapons stored in lofts or garages, which have been inherited or passed down through the family, and these can also be disposed of during the surrender. While these are not being used for criminal activities, they can, and sometimes do, fall into the wrong hands and can then be used to commit crimes.

“By participating in the surrender, people can be confident that items have been safely disposed of. Every firearm surrendered is one less weapon that can be used to commit crime.”

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “We are fortunate that the overwhelming majority of firearms within West Mercia are both owned and used legally and responsibly within our rural communities. However, any way we can safely remove illegal or unwanted firearms from our communities is very welcome. The number of weapons handed in nationwide demonstrates the value in these sorts of amnesties and I fully support West Mercia Police taking part again this year.”

Guns and ammunition, including replica firearms, BB guns and antique weapons, can be surrendered at Shrewsbury or Malinsgate police stations.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article

News

News

Five injured in single vehicle collision in Muxton

Five people were injured following a collision in Muxton on Friday night.
Read Article

West Mercia Police support national firearms surrender

West Mercia Police is supporting a national firearms surrender that aims to make our communities safer.
Read Article

Person rescued from Rea Brook in Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to the Rea Brook in Shrewsbury on Thursday evening after a person was in the water.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Bryan Jones, Shropshire’s chairman of selectors, wants Shropshire to start climbing the Western Division table

Shropshire’s cricketers seeking positive reaction against Cornwall at Bridgnorth

Chairman of selectors Bryan Jones wants Shropshire’s cricketers to respond positively as they target a first Unicorns Championship victory of the season.
Read Article
Shrewsbury-born Jack Shantry has been granted a testimonial by Worcestershire in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the club over the last decade

James Taylor and Nick Hancock to be guest speakers at Jack Shantry’s testimonial dinner

James Taylor and presenter Nick Hancock will be guest speakers at Jack Shantry’s testimonial dinner at Wrekin College in September.
Read Article
Wellington U13s: Back from left, Lucas Foyle, Jovan Uppal, Kavi Jani, Shaylan Gunawardena, Ben Thompson. Front, Kartik Wododkar, Oliver Parton, Nathan Hawley, Joshua McDonald, Ally Whitehead, Dilan Bruneau

Wellington Under 13s edge out Whitchurch by 10 runs

Wellington Under 13s edged out Whitchurch by 10 runs in an exciting Shropshire final of the Vitality Club Championship.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Beth Edwardes, Cauren Taylor, Maddison Smith, Vince Green, Thomas George, and Amy Copp – the new trainees at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury

Shropshire accountancy firm signs up new faces to training scheme

Six new faces have joined a Shropshire accountancy firm’s two-year training scheme to start their industry careers.
Read Article
Preventive Health will be contract-free and admin-free, with no recurrent fees or hidden costs

Shropshire Council launches innovative onsite health screening for businesses and their employees

Shropshire Council is now offering workplace employee health screening through its new Preventive Health service.
Read Article
Shropshire Festivals team holding Beth Heath

Shropshire Festivals inundated with award news

A Shropshire events company have received a flurry of award news in the last few weeks.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Museum of The Moon by Carolyn Eaton

Fundraising dinner set to be out of this world

Take part in a truly out of this world experience and dine in the shadow of the moon at a major fundraising event in the county later this year.
Read Article
Willie and Sam (Men in Sheds) with Mayor Stephen Reynolds and Wayne Gethings

Walled garden reinvented in Madeley

An open day took place this week to show off a newly reinvented garden in Madeley.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Volunteers

Volunteers are the key to success of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Shrewsbury Flower Show is one of the biggest and most successful shows in the country - but without the loyal army of volunteers who help out each year it just wouldn’t happen.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Joining the workshop is Lucyelle Cliffe, known for performing in Les Misérables, Legally Blonde and the critically acclaimed Wicked

Face2Face Performance Academy welcome stars from the West End

Face2Face Performance Academy are set to host a three-day workshop with stars from the West End.
Read Article
Award-winning author Hilary Robinson

Button & Bear celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing Button & Bear Bookshop in Shrewsbury welcomes back author Hilary Robinson.
Read Article
Flower Show Generic - from offical site

Win tickets to the Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019

Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019 is just around the corner, Shropshire Live has teamed up with the organisers of the annual floral extravaganza to give away tickets.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Explore Shrewsbury’s award-winning Market Hall this summer

Explore Shrewsbury's award-winning Market Hall this summer and find amazing produce, cool places to eat and drink, unique art, handcrafts and more.
Read Article
The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth

Severn Valley Railway pub achieves quality ale award

Staff at popular Severn Valley Railway pub The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth are celebrating this week after scooping a prestigious award for the quality of their beer.
Read Article
A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
19.3 ° C
21.7 °
16.7 °
63 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Sat
19 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
25 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP