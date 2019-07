Five people were injured following a collision in Muxton on Friday night.

The single vehicle collision happened on Muxton Lane at just after 10pm.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were sent to the collision from Telford Central and Wellington, along with an operations officer.

Firefighters made the vehicle safe.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

The condition of those involved is not known.

