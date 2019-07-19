SaTH goes red to raise awareness of Sepsis

Staff across the Trust which runs Shropshire’s acute hospitals donned red today to raise awareness of Sepsis.

The Dialysis Unit at Telford’s PRH join in with Wear Red Day, organised by the UK Sepsis Trust

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust joined Wear Red Day, organised by the UK Sepsis Trust.

Across the Trust, scores of staff donned an item of red clothing (or a red wig!) to help raise awareness of Sepsis.

There are around 250,000 cases of sepsis a year in the UK according to the UK Sepsis Trust. At least 46,000 people die every year as a result of the condition.

Sepsis is a serious complication of an infection. Without quick treatment, Sepsis can lead to multiple organ failure and death.

SaTH has recently appointed its first Sepsis Nurse Practitioner to strengthen and implement the advancements that have already been made in Sepsis care.

Angela Windsor, who has taken on the role following her work at the Trust as a Resuscitation Officer, will facilitate a push forward in the way we detect and treat Sepsis and will ensure that this work is sustainable. She will also focus on the screening and treatment of Sepsis patients as well as providing education and training to staff.

Angela said: “I am passionate about ensuring the best possible care for our most vulnerable patients and I am also privileged to work with so many staff who share my passion and are equally dedicated.

“I am so thrilled at how many people got involved in today’s Wear Red Day – it was great to see so many colleagues helping share the message.”

As part of today’s events, prizes were being given out for the best-dressed teams, individuals and best-decorated Sepsis displays with prizes including a family day pass to Attingham Park, a meal for two at Nandos, a coffee machine with coffee pods, a family day pass to Powis Castle and a year’s supply of Tigg’s Smokin’ Tomato and Chilli Sauce.

