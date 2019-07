Emergency services were called to the Rea Brook in Shrewsbury on Thursday evening after a person was in the water.

The male was rescued by fire crews using a short extension ladder and throw-lines.

Five fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Minsterley and Shrewsbury to Old Potts Way at around 8pm.

An operations officer also attended along with West Midlands Ambulance Service.

