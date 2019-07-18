Woman found with head injury in Woodside, Telford

An investigation is underway after a woman was found with a head injury in Woodside earlier today.

The woman was found near to Waltondale in the early hours of this morning.

Police say that the woman was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish what happened and how she suffered her injuries and are appealing for witnesses.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area near to the footpath in Mound Way and the Community Centre, behind Park Lane, between 2.18am and 3.18am this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 49s 180719 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

