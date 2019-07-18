13 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 19, 2019
Home News

Woman found with head injury in Woodside, Telford

By Chris Pritchard

An investigation is underway after a woman was found with a head injury in Woodside earlier today.

The woman was found near to Waltondale in the early hours of this morning.

Police say that the woman was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish what happened and how she suffered her injuries and are appealing for witnesses.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area near to the footpath in Mound Way and the Community Centre, behind Park Lane, between 2.18am and 3.18am this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 49s 180719 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article

News

News

Woman found with head injury in Woodside, Telford

An investigation is underway after a woman was found with a head injury in Woodside in Telford earlier today.
Read Article

Firefighters tackle house fire in Aqueduct, Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances to a house fire in Aqueduct, Telford, last night.
Read Article
Julie’s family with Pharmacy staff in the Garden of Tranquillity

Hospital pharmacy staff plant rose tree in memory of much-loved colleague

Pharmacy staff at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford have planted a remembrance rose tree in memory of a much-loved colleague.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town loan Chelsea youngster Luke McCormick

Shrewsbury Town has completed the signing of Chelsea youngster Luke McCormick on a season-long loan.
Read Article
Ashley Chesters

Ashley Chesters returns to Hawkstone Park for Junior Open

Hawkstone Park Golf Club is inviting budding golfers to join European Tour Pro Ashley Chesters for the tournament of the summer.
Read Article
The ‘invincibles’ receive their trophy: Simon Evitts, left, with Andrew Goddard, club president Glyn Jones, and secretary Giles Alton

Silverware at last for Shrewsbury’s team of ‘invincibles’

Shrewsbury Rugby Club’s ‘invincibles’ have been celebrating a perfect season, winning their league in style with a record-breaking 22 wins from their 22 matches.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Reech Media have partnered up with Shropshire Festivals and Shropshire Chamber of Commerce to hold one of Shropshire’s largest networking events at Shrewsbury Town Football Club

Shropshire Bizfest to return this September

Shropshire Bizfest is returning for the second year running this September, with organisers saying the event will be bigger and better.
Read Article
Pete Sims, of 7video

Shropshire video firm expands with new role

A Shropshire video company, which specialises in making businesses look good on film, is looking for a new creative talent who can produce stunning moving images for companies across the world.
Read Article
Andrey Starcevic (Kerstar), James Stansfield (Filtermist International) and Tom Starcevic (Kerstar)

Filtermist International completes Kerstar Ltd purchase

Telford-based air extraction and filtration specialist Filtermist International Ltd has completed a deal to acquire industrial vacuum cleaner manufacturer Kerstar Ltd.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury Flower Show Volunteers

Volunteers are the key to success of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Shrewsbury Flower Show is one of the biggest and most successful shows in the country - but without the loyal army of volunteers who help out each year it just wouldn’t happen.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Jonathan Soden with some of Jay Pingree's work

International artist to fly in from New York for Shrewsbury show

An international artist who has exhibited in New York and Berlin will be flying over to Shropshire next month from America for an exclusive event.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Joining the workshop is Lucyelle Cliffe, known for performing in Les Misérables, Legally Blonde and the critically acclaimed Wicked

Face2Face Performance Academy welcome stars from the West End

Face2Face Performance Academy are set to host a three-day workshop with stars from the West End.
Read Article
Award-winning author Hilary Robinson

Button & Bear celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing Button & Bear Bookshop in Shrewsbury welcomes back author Hilary Robinson.
Read Article
Flower Show Generic - from offical site

Win tickets to the Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019

Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019 is just around the corner, Shropshire Live has teamed up with the organisers of the annual floral extravaganza to give away tickets.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Explore Shrewsbury’s award-winning Market Hall this summer

Explore Shrewsbury's award-winning Market Hall this summer and find amazing produce, cool places to eat and drink, unique art, handcrafts and more.
Read Article
The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth

Severn Valley Railway pub achieves quality ale award

Staff at popular Severn Valley Railway pub The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth are celebrating this week after scooping a prestigious award for the quality of their beer.
Read Article
A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
13 ° C
15 °
10.6 °
82 %
3.6kmh
70 %
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP