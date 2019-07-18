Firefighters tackle house fire in Aqueduct, Telford

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Aqueduct, Telford, last night.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances from Telford Central and Wellington to the fire in Gittens Drive at around 8.51pm.

It was initially reported that persons were inside the property but on arrival of firefighters all persons were accounted for.

The first floor was fully involved in fire and part of the second floor was also damaged.

Fire crews used six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, a covering jet and a short extension ladder to tackle the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots, whilst a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the property.

