Shrewsbury and Oswestry miss out on Future High Streets Fund

Shrewsbury and Oswestry have missed out on a share of a £675 million government Future High Streets Fund after not being shortlisted in the 50 areas that have been taken forward to business case stage.

Shrewsbury’s Pride Hill. Photo: Michael Longlane Photography.

The bids were submitted by Shropshire Council in March after the Future High Streets Fund was launched in December 2018 to support high streets to adapt, transform and meet the changing expectations and functions of high streets – to help them survive and thrive.

Steve Charmley, Cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration said:

“Earlier this year we submitted what we considered to be very strong bids on behalf of Shrewsbury and Oswestry for round one of the Future High Street Fund.

“Unfortunately neither Shrewsbury or Oswestry have been shortlisted in the 50 areas that have been taken forward to business case stage. Though this is disappointing, it’s not surprising given that the Fund was hugely over-subscribed, and our feeling is that Shrewsbury and Oswestry were considered to already have stronger high streets than those towns that have gone forward, and that we are making good progress at collaborating with partners to tackle the continuing challenges facing our town centres.

“For example, in Shrewsbury we’re working in partnership with Shrewsbury BID and Shrewsbury Town Council on the exciting Shrewsbury Big Town Plan project – and in Oswestry we’re working with Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID on the new Future Oswestry Group to help deliver activities and projects that will benefit the town, its residents and its businesses.

“But Shropshire Council is looking at all of our town centres along with town and parish councils and other local partners, including business. We recognise that in the future people will visit their town centre for reasons other than retail. Leisure and culture will be more important. This is why we will continue to invest and encourage others to invest to ensure that Shropshire’s towns remain vibrant and important to life in our communities and our county.

“However, we are in touch with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to find out more about our Future High Street Fund bid, and we plan to apply again when applications for round 2 of the Fund open.”

