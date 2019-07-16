Tribute paid following death of Bridgnorth Town Mayor

Tribute has been paid to Bridgnorth Town Mayor, Councillor Jean Onions who passed away following a lengthy illness.

Mayor Jean Onions has died following an illness

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Ron Whittle OBE said:

“On behalf of the councillors, staff and residents of Bridgnorth I wish to express the great sadness felt at the news of the death of Jean Onions. Our thoughts are with Jean’s family at this time.

“Apart from being on Town Council together, I have known Jean and her late husband very well indeed since we were in our late teens. She was a true entrepreneur running their florists with good humour and professionalism.

“Jean was also a tireless volunteer with the Air Training Corps, the Chamber of Commerce and much more. She could be fierce and, I am pleased to say, did not suffer fools. But on the other hand had a soft heart and would defend friends and those in need with great tenacity.”



