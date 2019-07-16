13.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Home News

Tribute paid following death of Bridgnorth Town Mayor

By Shropshire Live

Tribute has been paid to Bridgnorth Town Mayor, Councillor Jean Onions who passed away following a lengthy illness.

Mayor Jean Onions has died following an illness
Mayor Jean Onions has died following an illness

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Ron Whittle OBE said:

“On behalf of the councillors, staff and residents of Bridgnorth I wish to express the great sadness felt at the news of the death of Jean Onions. Our thoughts are with Jean’s family at this time.

“Apart from being on Town Council together, I have known Jean and her late husband very well indeed since we were in our late teens. She was a true entrepreneur running their florists with good humour and professionalism.

“Jean was also a tireless volunteer with the Air Training Corps, the Chamber of Commerce and much more. She could be fierce and, I am pleased to say, did not suffer fools. But on the other hand had a soft heart and would defend friends and those in need with great tenacity.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article

News

News

Police Raid Generic

County Lines: Arrests made in Oswestry and Merseyside

Five people in Oswestry and nine people in Merseyside have been arrested in raids in a police operation to disrupt the supply of drugs to the county.
Read Article
Mayor Jean Onions has died following an illness

Tribute paid following death of Bridgnorth Town Mayor

Tribute has been paid to Bridgnorth Town Mayor, Councillor Jean Onions who passed away following a lengthy illness.
Read Article
Arrest Handcuff Generic

Arrests made during crackdown on serious and organised crime in Telford

A number of arrests have been made at takeaways in Telford during a multi-agency crackdown on serious and organised crime.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Cricket taster sessions are being staged during the summer holidays

Cricket Shropshire to host taster session during summer holidays

England’s victory in the ICC World Cup has sparked cricket fever across the country – now there's the chance to try out the game in Shropshire.
Read Article
A line up of Ferrari cars in the paddock at Loton Park Hill Climb

Capacity entry for Loton Park Hill Climb

This weekend sees a wide variety of machines tackle the tight and demanding hill climb course at Loton Park, including over a dozen examples of the iconic Ferrari marque.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town defender joins League Two Newport County

Shrewsbury Town defender Ryan Haynes has departed to join Newport County for an undisclosed fee.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Stuart Tilley and Ian Wright from SDI with Nick Lovett (M3), Glen Pawson (M3), Matt Evans and Ashley Parr of SDI

M3 and SDI target £2.5m of new sales with collaborative boost for the retail sector

M3 has joined forces with one of the UK’s leading point-of-sale and visual merchandising display specialists to provide an industry first.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Ludlow Farmshop shortlisted for regional Rural Business Award

Ludlow Farmshop is in the running to be named one of the best rural businesses in the UK after being shortlisted for a regional Rural Business Award.
Read Article
Rachel Curtis – the new client manager at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants

Three decades of experience for new client manager

A Shropshire accountancy firm has welcomed a new client manager who has over 30 years’ experience in the industry.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury Flower Show Volunteers

Volunteers are the key to success of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Shrewsbury Flower Show is one of the biggest and most successful shows in the country - but without the loyal army of volunteers who help out each year it just wouldn’t happen.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Jonathan Soden with some of Jay Pingree's work

International artist to fly in from New York for Shrewsbury show

An international artist who has exhibited in New York and Berlin will be flying over to Shropshire next month from America for an exclusive event.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Flower Show Generic - from offical site

Win tickets to the Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019

Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019 is just around the corner, Shropshire Live has teamed up with the organisers of the annual floral extravaganza to give away tickets.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
The Edge Much Wenlock

The Edge Adventure Activities have summer sorted

The Edge Adventure Activities is an adrenaline pumping, independent outdoor pursuits company located in the picturesque town of Much Wenlock, Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Explore Shrewsbury’s award-winning Market Hall this summer

Explore Shrewsbury's award-winning Market Hall this summer and find amazing produce, cool places to eat and drink, unique art, handcrafts and more.
Read Article
The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth

Severn Valley Railway pub achieves quality ale award

Staff at popular Severn Valley Railway pub The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth are celebrating this week after scooping a prestigious award for the quality of their beer.
Read Article
A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
13.1 ° C
15 °
11.1 °
93 %
1.8kmh
86 %
Wed
21 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
21 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP