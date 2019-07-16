The Mere recognised with Green Flag Award

The Mere in Ellesmere has been awarded the Green Flag Award for the sixth year in a row, recognising it as one of the best parks in the world.

The Mere at Ellesmere. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Country Park is among a record-breaking 1,970 UK parks and green spaces and 131 in thirteen other countries around the world that will today receive a prestigious Green Flag Award – the mark of a quality park or green space.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

The Mere at Ellesmere is home to a beautiful lake with gardens, woodland walks and historic parkland on the edge of the medieval market town of Ellesmere. It is the largest of nine meres and mosses that can be found in the unique Shropshire landscape.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said:

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors so I’m delighted that The Mere has received the Green Flag Award.

“This is the sixth consecutive year the Park has been recognised as one of the best in the world. It is a testament to the amazing work of staff and volunteers who make The Mere a wonderful visitor destination and habitat for wildlife and plants.”

Ann Hartley, Shropshire Councillor for Ellesmere Urban, said:

“We are extremely proud of our Mere and Cremorne Gardens in Ellesmere. It is great news that it has retained the Green Flag status. It is a tribute to the very hard work of the Countryside Team and the volunteers, and continues to attract many visitors, offering a fabulous experience for young and old alike.”

Paul Todd, International Green Flag Award scheme manager, said:

“It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag Awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 131 International winners.”



“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”

