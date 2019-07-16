Donnington church delighted with Trust’s community fund donation

A new community room at St Matthews Church in Donnington has been unveiled, thanks to generous donations from The Wrekin Housing Trust’s community fund, local furniture social enterprise, Reviive, and electrical contractors, Dodd Group.

Representatives from St Matthews Church, Donnington; The Wrekin Housing Trust; Reviive and Dodd Group (Midlands) Limited

The Trust’s community fund was created to provide funding for local clubs, groups and areas used by the public, to make improvements to the spaces they use.

Along with Reviive, Dodd Group and other community partners the Trust has helped to create a fresh space at the Church by clearing old items no longer fit for purpose and providing storage units. The storage units have been installed by volunteers and new furniture has been purchased to create a flexible, welcoming place for people to meet.

With the newly updated room, the church will be able to host more community events as well as developing existing activities such as craft groups, children’s Sunday groups and CAP drop in sessions.

Julie Gardner, Church Warden at St Matthews Church, said: “We wanted to create a spacious, multifunctional area that felt inviting to the people who use it. The generous supply of materials and hard work from our volunteers has brought our project to life beautifully.

“We are truly delighted that that Trust and its partners were able to answer our call for help.”

Reverend Paula Smith, said: “The Church plays a central role in our community and the new facilities will help us bring even more people together. The room has been transformed and we give our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved.’’

“We’re also very pleased to see that the redevelopment of St Matthew’s Road flats has now begun. I am sure this new development of homes will provide a positive impact on the area once complete.”

