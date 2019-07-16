County Lines: Arrests made in Oswestry and Merseyside

Five people in Oswestry and nine people in Merseyside have been arrested in raids in a police operation to disrupt the supply of drugs to the county.



The operation was led by West Mercia Police which saw local officers work with Merseyside Police and the Serious Organised Crime Unit to disrupt an organised criminal network involved in supplying drugs from Merseyside into Oswestry.

Nine people were arrested on Thursday in Merseyside after police carried out warrants at seven addresses. Cash, phone, and what are believed to be controlled drugs were also seized.

On Monday five people were arrested in Oswestry in connection with the operation.

Shropshire Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally said: “This has been a large scale operation involving a large number of officers from two police forces and the regional organised crime unit to disrupt an organised crime group involved in drugs supply from Merseyside into Oswestry.



We know that county lines is a national issue with many towns and cities across the country experiencing issues and that violence and criminal exploitation is inherent to it. We want to send a clear message to those involved that we simply won’t tolerate it happening here and will do all we can to relentlessly pursue those involved and make it as difficult as possible for them to operate here.

“The operation has seen us work closely with Merseyside Police and the Serious Organised Crime Unit which we will continue to do to protect our communities from serious and organised crime.”

County Lines impact on local communities

‘County Lines’ is a term used when drug gangs from big cities expand their operations to smaller towns, often using violence to drive out local dealers and exploiting children and vulnerable people to sell drugs. These dealers will use dedicated mobile phone lines, known as ‘deal lines’, to take orders from drug users. Heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine are the most common drugs being supplied and ordered.

County lines has a significant impact on local communities with drug dealers often targeting people who are vulnerable, often through drug or alcohol dependency, to use their home to facilitate drug dealing, a practice known as cuckoo-ing, following this activity police say that enhanced support will now be provided for those with drug dependency in Oswestry.

DCI Nally commented: “Carrying out warrants and making arrests will not sufficiently tackle county lines on its own. In Shropshire, as part of our serious and organised crime joint action group we work closely with a range of other agencies all of who play an important part and I’m really pleased and grateful for the work that is being undertaken by our partners to strengthen our response to serious and organised crime.

“It is not unusual for these organised crime groups to criminally exploit young people, supposedly recruiting them to deal drugs on their behalf but what they are actually doing is taking advantage and using them for their own gain, putting the child at risk and it’s important we all play a part in being able to spot the signs of county lines so we can do something about it.”

Signs of cuckoo-ing include:

Other people inside a house of flat who don’t normally live there.

People coming and going from the property.

More taxis and cars than usual appearing at the property.

Not seeing the person who lives there as frequently.

When you do see the occupant, they may appear anxious or distracted.

Seeing drugs paraphernalia near to the property.

Signs someone may be being criminally exploited include:-

Changes in their behaviour or wellbeing.

Regularly going missing from home or school

Making unusual purchases or transactions

Socialising with unfamiliar people

Having access to money they can’t account for.

Buying expensive goods they may not be able to afford.

Having multiple phones, tables or SIM cards.

To report concerns about county lines or cuckoo-ing to police ring 101 or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



West Mercia Police is currently running its Protect campaign aimed at tackling serious and organised crime.

Supporting Shropshire Live...