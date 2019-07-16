Arrests made during crackdown on serious and organised crime in Telford

A number of arrests have been made at takeaways in Telford during a multi-agency crackdown on serious and organised crime.

On Wednesday 10 July, Officers from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Public Protection team joined West Mercia Police, Immigration Enforcement and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and visited five takeaways.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and will now be dealt with by Immigration Enforcement. In addition, poor food hygiene practices were uncovered in some of the premises which will be dealt with by officers from Public Protection.

The initiative, codenamed MATES (multi-agency taskforce enforcement strategy), runs at various times throughout the year and is part of West Mercia Police’s commitment, in partnership with other agencies, to tackle serious and organised crime and protect those at harm.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said: “Our work with our partners is part of our commitment to protect and care for everyone in our borough. These regular MATES exercises also provide the opportunity to work with partner agencies, share information and intelligence to better tackle issues such as modern slavery, human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.”

