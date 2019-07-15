19.4 C
Monday, July 15, 2019
Telford & Wrekin Council’s managing director to leave

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council’s managing director Richard Partington is to leave his job.

Mr Partington was appointed to the post in 2011 and his departure is a mutually agreed decision says the Council.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “We are very grateful to Richard for all his hard work particularly in his time as managing director, during which the Council has seen many achievements while successfully navigating the challenge of the toughest ever financial climate for councils.

“We wish him every success in future.”

The Council says it will start the process to advertise for and appoint to a new chief officer role which is expected to complete in the autumn.

Until a new appointment is made Jonathan Rowe, Director of Customer, Neighbourhood and Well-being services will, on an interim basis, be the Council’s Chief Operating Officer.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Telford & Wrekin Council's managing director to leave

Telford & Wrekin Council's Managing Director Richard Partington is to leave his job at the Council.
