Telford & Wrekin Council’s managing director to leave

Telford & Wrekin Council’s managing director Richard Partington is to leave his job.

Mr Partington was appointed to the post in 2011 and his departure is a mutually agreed decision says the Council.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “We are very grateful to Richard for all his hard work particularly in his time as managing director, during which the Council has seen many achievements while successfully navigating the challenge of the toughest ever financial climate for councils.

“We wish him every success in future.”

The Council says it will start the process to advertise for and appoint to a new chief officer role which is expected to complete in the autumn.

Until a new appointment is made Jonathan Rowe, Director of Customer, Neighbourhood and Well-being services will, on an interim basis, be the Council’s Chief Operating Officer.

