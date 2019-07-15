Shropshire community scheme wins grant funding

A Shropshire scheme to help young people become secure, successful, proactive and independent has won new grant funding after being nominated by local GPs.

Lucy Southcombe Assistant Manager and Becki Bunger Session Leader at The Bridge Youth Centre

GPs from Bridgnorth Health Centre in Bridgnorth submitted the project for a Healthy Communities Grant from Assura, the specialist property company which looks after their medical centre building.

Practices working in the company’s 550 buildings around the country were invited to put forward schemes which made a difference to health for their patients. The Bridge works with young people in Bridgnorth and supports those who otherwise are on the margins of society – helping young people with issues ranging from alcohol abuse to anxiety.

Bridgnorth Health Centre said: “The Bridge Youth Centre unites young people with our community encouraging them to give back however they can, and many older young people have become young volunteers, either at The Bridge or at other youth centres in the Bridgnorth area. The Bridge reaches its aim year after year, through an ever-evolving range of events.”

John Prockter said: “We are thrilled to have received this grant, the money will be used partially for our Summer Nights events as well as going towards the continuous bettering of The Bridge Youth Centre. For the past year, we’ve worked notably with our local GP creating an interactive and relevant teenagers board at the doctor’s office. The Bridge is presently open every Friday and Tuesday night, we’re seeking to make a real, lasting difference in the lives of local young people, helping them to overcome issues with alcohol, relationships, anger, identity and family.”

Jonathan Murphy, CEO of Assura, said: “This is an invaluable insight from GPs about the community projects which make the biggest difference to health for their patients, and we’re absolutely delighted to support them through our buildings.”

