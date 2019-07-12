Motorists delayed by Meole Brace Retail Park roadworks

Motorists trying to get on and off Meole Brace Retail Park are facing long delays this afternoon due to roadworks.

Posting on social media drivers are reporting delays of around an hour as they try to leave the park.

Traffic queues are also being reported as shoppers try and get onto the retail park from Hereford Road.

Roadworks are currently taking place on the smaller roundabout near to the exit by Pets at Home. One lane is currently closed for works which is causing the delays.

Shropshire Council says they are sending a team to assist in the area although the roadworks are not associated with any work being undertaken by the council.

Shoppers have long criticised the privately-owned retail park for only having one entrance and exit. Drivers regularly face delays getting on and off the park at busy times.

Supporting Shropshire Live...