Lord Hill Hotel set to close following sale

By Chris Pritchard

A well known Shrewsbury hotel is set to close at the end of the year after being sold to a Shropshire building firm.

The Lord Hill Hotel in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The Lord Hill Hotel will cease trading on 1st January 2020 and has been sold (subject to a successful planning application) to local building company, SY Homes.

Current owners Raymond and Vera Proctor took on the business in 2001 and said it has been a successful business, keeping pace with market expectations and returning reasonable profitability. But, in recent years, there has been a significant downturn in trade, whilst costs have substantially increased.

The owners also say the hotel needs a major investment in order to meet the high expectations of its guests, which is why the difficult decision to sell was made.

Staff at the hotel were the first to be informed, with customers who have booked for next year also being contacted and assisted in relocating their events due to take place in 2020.

Continuing to trade

The hotel is continuing to trade as normal up until the 1st January next year.

In a statement the owners said:

“Please be assured that any guests who wish to book for future events this year, including Christmas and New Year celebrations, will receive the high standards of hospitality that we have always strived to give.

“In the coming weeks, we will endeavour to contact all of our guests who have made a booking or enquiry for 2020 or beyond and do our upmost to assist them to relocate if necessary.

“Finally, we would like to say a massive thank you to all our customers, suppliers, fantastic staff members, friends and family for their support over the years who have all contributed to some amazing, unforgettable memories.”

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
The Lord Hill Hotel in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

