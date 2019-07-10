21.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Home News

Fire service stars are rewarded for ‘exemplary service’

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has handed out awards to staff from across the county in recognition of their years of loyal and exemplary service.

Simon Griffiths, watch manager at Whitchurch and Graham Dudley based at Clun Fire Station have been in the service for 40 years
Simon Griffiths, watch manager at Whitchurch and Graham Dudley based at Clun Fire Station have been in the service for 40 years

A medal ceremony was held at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, in front of guests including the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Dr Josh Dixey, and vice Lord Lieutenant, Colonel Mark Cuthbert-Brown.

It included presentations to two men who have clocked up 40 years of service, three who have reached 30 years, and a further eight people marking their 20-year milestone.

The High Sheriff’s Good Citizen Award, for an individual who has made ‘a substantial contribution to society’, went to prevention team manager Rabinder Dhami, who has led the way in promoting community safety in Shropshire over two decades.

The citation said: “He has truly made a huge difference in keeping people safe in their homes. In recent years he has pioneered the data sharing agreements we have with partners, that ensure the service protects the most vulnerable people within our communities.”

Chief fire officer Rod Hammerton presented awards to two officers marking 40 years of service.

Self-employed builder Graham Dudley is based at Clun Fire Station, where he started his career as a retained firefighter. He has also served at Shrewsbury, and was crew manager at Clun from 1994 to 2013 before reverting to a firefighter role, to ‘let the younger generation come through’.

Simon Griffiths is watch manager at Whitchurch, and a key member of the service’s group support team. He worked as a commercial cleaner for 26 years, followed by a decade at the Royal Mail. He recovered from serious injury after once being hit by flying debris, when attending an industrial estate fire during a hurricane.

Three other staff received certificates for 30 years of service, presented by Councillor Chris Mellings.

Darren Smith started his career at Tweedale as an on-call firefighter, before moving into training in 2004. He is currently the training centre manager at Telford.

Brian Welti moved to Shropshire in 2005 after starting his fire service career in West Glamorgan. He is now the watch manager at Baschurch, as well as being a magistrate, parish councillor, and school governor.

Glenn Willis began his career at Baschurch as a firefighter, having previously worked as an apprentice at Rolls Royce Motors. He still works as a diesel fitter, now employed by Caterpillar.

A further eight people received 20-year long service and good conduct medals. They were:

Paul Barrett: Based at Albrighton Fire Station, he is also a Severn Trent network technician, and kick boxing instructor, with black belt second dan.

Mick Davies: Based at Minsterley Fire Station, he is married with three children, and has progressed through the ranks from firefighter to watch manager.

Scott Goode: Began working in Shrewsbury, before moving to Tweedale, and now works with red watch at Telford Central. He has represented Great Britain in the Firefighter Triathlon championships

John Green: Started his on-call firefighter career at Whitchurch, and has also provided cover at Wem during nights and weekends. He works for BCM Limited at Waymills.

Craig Jones: Based at Market Drayton, he has worked as a prison offer at Stoke Heath for the past 15 years. Craig also plays hockey for Market Drayton.

Dale Pound: Started at Ludlow, and has served as crew manager there since 2010. He is also a crew commander with the West Midlands Fire Service, stationed at West Bromwich.

Kev Rogers: Started with the West Midlands Fire Service, at Bilston, but transferred to Shropshire in 2005. He has represented Great Britain at motocross, and recently completed an ironman triathlon.

John Wilks: Based at Cleobury Mortimer, he has worked for Severn Trent Water for 15 years, and was once part of a team which had to rescue a colleague from inside a collapsed building.

Master of ceremonies, Group Manager Neil Griffiths, said: “It is from the dedication of such men and women that the stature and worth of the Fire Service continues to grow.” 

Other awards handed out on the night included the Telent Shield, for outstanding contribution to charity fundraising.

It went to Kat Frost, an on-call firefighter from Clun, who raised £5,000 by running the London Marathon, and was also a member of the Fire Tones singing group which raised £10,000 with their version of Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ last year.

There was also recognition for Emily Hodson, Lisa Baer and Kat Frost, who won the David Bishton Charity Shield which went to the department raising the most money for the Fire Fighters Charity. They organised the service’s first Christmas Charity Ball.

Miniature medals were also presented to friends and family of several dedicated firefighters in recognition of their support. They were handed out by Eric Carter, chair of the Shropshire & Wrekin Fire Authority.

The Fire Brigade Long Service and Good Conduct Medal were created by Royal Warrant in 1954 to honour those who have given long and meritorious service. The inscription thanks them for ‘exemplary fire service’.

Shropshire has a proud tradition of long serving firefighters. Alfred Thompson, from Whitchurch, is believed to be the longest serving UK firefighter of all time. 

He joined Shropshire while Queen Victoria was on the throne, serving for a record 57 years through to the age of 73.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article

News

News

The Lord Hill Hotel in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Lord Hill Hotel set to close following sale

A well known Shrewsbury hotel is set to close at the end of the year after being sold to a Shropshire building firm.
Read Article
Simon Griffiths, watch manager at Whitchurch and Graham Dudley based at Clun Fire Station have been in the service for 40 years

Fire service stars are rewarded for ‘exemplary service’

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has handed out awards to staff from across the county in recognition of their years of loyal and exemplary service.
Read Article
Hayley Jones and Karin Evans at Westminster Abbey for the commemoration service

﻿RJAH nurses honour Florence Nightingale and Edith Cavell at Westminster Abbey

Two members of nursing staff at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital attended a special service at Westminster Abbey to commemorate Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town fall to Sheffield Wednesday defeat in Portugal

A gulf in class was demonstrated as Shrewsbury Town slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday in Portugal.
Read Article
Banbury Cricket Club hosted Shropshire’s Unicorns Championship match against Oxfordshire

Shropshire’s cricketers beaten at Oxfordshire in the Unicorns Championship

Chairman of selectors Bryan Jones admitted Shropshire’s cricketers had been outplayed after losing by 273 runs at Oxfordshire in the Unicorns Championship.
Read Article
Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin receives her award from David Rawlinson, Deputy President of the LTA

Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin given top tennis award by LTA

Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE has been presented with the Carl Aarvold Award by the LTA in honour of her outstanding contribution to tennis in Britain and internationally.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

A team taking part in the charity golf day hosted by Shropshire-based legal specialists Aaron & Partners

Aaron & Partners raise almost £5,000 for local charity at golf day

Shropshire law firm Aaron & Partners hosted a charity golf day featuring businesses from across the UK, raising more than £4,700 for the Shropshire Community Fund.
Read Article
Alex Whittles, managing director of Purple Frog Systems Ltd

Shropshire firms urged to make better use of Business Intelligence

Firms across Shropshire looking for improved performance during the second half of the year are being advised to invest more time in understanding Business Intelligence.
Read Article
Steve Graves and Lee Taylor of Robert Nicholas Financial Advisers pictured with competition winner and first-time buyer Daniel Burton

Newport initiative to support first-time buyers hailed a success

A campaign to help first-time buyers across Newport get their foot onto the property ladder has been hailed a success.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Jonathan Soden with some of Jay Pingree's work

International artist to fly in from New York for Shrewsbury show

An international artist who has exhibited in New York and Berlin will be flying over to Shropshire next month from America for an exclusive event.
Read Article
Corporate sponsors of Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival – Network Telecom’s Amelia Ebdon and Becky Homersley with Emma Williams and David Foster of Charter Savings Bank

Dragon boat teams set to roar along river this weekend

Dragon boats will line the River Severn this weekend when dozens of teams roar along the waters while helping to raise money for a local charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Newport Show President Jo Ford (on right), Beth Ford (on left), show staff and children from St Peter's CE Primary School in Edgmond

Final preparations being made for this year’s Newport Show

Organisers of this year’s Newport Show are putting the final touches to the event as they prepare to welcome thousands of people to Chetwynd Deer Park.
Read Article
The Battle of Shrewsbury was fought on July 21st 1403

Battle of Shrewsbury Medieval Weekend at Battlefield 1403

Battlefield 1403 is hosting a Battle of Shrewsbury Medieval Weekend later this month, taking visitors back 616 years when the site was the location of the bloodiest battles fought on British soil.
Read Article
Gruffydd Wyn will be bringing his world-class vocals to Shrewsbury

BGT star to perform charity concert in Shrewsbury

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Gruffydd Wyn will be bringing his world-class vocals to Shrewsbury for a charity concert this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth

Severn Valley Railway pub achieves quality ale award

Staff at popular Severn Valley Railway pub The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth are celebrating this week after scooping a prestigious award for the quality of their beer.
Read Article
A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
21.1 ° C
23.3 °
18.3 °
68 %
5.7kmh
40 %
Wed
22 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
21 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP