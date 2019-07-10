Car ends up in garden after colliding with wall near Wem

A car collided with a wall and ended up on its side in a garden of a property near Wem this afternoon.

The vehicle ended up on its side in a garden. Photo: West Mercia Police

The collision happened close to Robinson and Young on Shrewsbury Road at around 3pm.

Four people were travelling in the car at the time of the incident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances from Prees, Wellington and Wem to the scene.

All the casualties were reported to have been out of the vehicle when emergency services arrived.

Firefighters assisted West Midlands Ambulance Service in caring for the casualties.

West Mercia Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision by calling 101 and quoting incident 423s 100719.

