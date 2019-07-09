Wellington ‘community heroes’ celebrated at civic service

The local heroes of Wellington were recognised at the town’s annual civic service recently.

Young Volunteer award winner 13-year-old Shannon Marsh Lloyd

A range of people who have made an outstanding contribution to the area received a special award for their efforts.

Mayor Anthony Lowe said that the event, in All Saints Parish Church, was a celebration of all that was good about the town.

“The service, led by Rev Tim Carter, was a joyous, positive, affirmation of the huge amount of good will and community spirit in Wellington,” he said.

“How many small market towns can boast an international sculptor, a quality touring brass band which has performed in Paris, a primary school choir singing at the international Llangollen Eisteddfod and their own cinema?

“Not to mention residents so committed to their community that they offer huge chunks of their free time to support and develop the town they love?

“Wellington actually does have it all and at the recent ceremony some of the people who really work hard to improve the town for all were recognised with awards.

“We are not only a hub of creativity but also blessed to be surrounded by some beautiful woodland and open spaces – yet another reason to love living in the town.”

The civic awards were presented to:

Young Volunteer award – Shannon Marsh Lloyd (aged 13) for her litter picking efforts -presented by Rev Tim Carter

Artist of the Year – international sculptor Jacob Chandler – presented by Sally Themans Love Wellington

Contribution to sport in the community – Jim Mostyn for co-ordination of the Bayley Mile where hundreds of school pupils run a course around Wellington town centre – presented by Mayor Anthony Lowe

Contribution to Dothill Nature Reserve – Andy Harnell – presented by Town Clerk Karen Roper

Services to Wellington community – Rob Francis – for his Makers Dozen mural trail, midsummer fayre and sounds in the square community events – presented by Nick Brooke.

