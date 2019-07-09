Residents warned of suspicious man seen in Leegomery

Residents in the Leegomery area of Telford are being urged to be aware after a suspicious male was sighted hanging around the addresses of elderly residents.

The man was spotted in Chockleys Meadow, Leegomery on Friday 5 July.

He was seen wearing gloves, a scarf around his face, a cap and had his hoodie up in warm weather.

Police say the man was described as being in his late teens or early twenties, of slim build and with light blue eyes.

If you have any further information regarding this incident, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting Incident Reference 0287S 050719.

