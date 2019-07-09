16.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Home News

Man injured during attempted robbery in Shrewsbury

By Chris Pritchard

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered minor injuries during an attempted robbery in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened near to Frankwell roundabout at around 9pm on Friday 5 July.

Investigating officers say the victim was approached by three other young men who attempted to rob him. One of the men may have had a knife.

The victim, who was wearing dark shorts and a dark top, ran off in the direction of the Welsh Bridge, he was chased by one of the suspects but no property was taken.

A short time later police have arrived in the area and arrested three people matching the description of the offenders. The men were interviewed by police and bailed whilst enquiries are carried out.

The first man was wearing a dark top, grey bottoms, had distinctive dark curly hair, late teens.

The second was wearing a red hooded top, dark bottoms, had short brown hair.

The third man was wearing a grey/blue hooded top, was of medium build and had short mousy brown hair.

Enquiries are ongoing but investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time. Police would especially like to speak to anyone with mobile or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Oakely at West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 938s of 5 July 2019

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article

News

News

Man injured during attempted robbery in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered minor injuries during an attempted robbery in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
The bus caught fire whilst travelling along York Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Facebook User

Firefighters called to bus fire in Shrewsbury

Firefighters have dealt with a bus fire on York Road in Shrewsbury this afternoon.
Read Article

Residents warned of suspicious man seen in Leegomery

Residents in the Leegomery area of Telford are being urged to be aware after a suspicious male was sighted hanging around the addresses of elderly residents.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town Midfielder officially joins Scunthorpe United

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Alex Gilliead has officially joined Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town to play pre-season friendly with Sheffield Wednesday in Portugal

Shrewsbury Town’s first public pre-season fixture, sees them face Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday in Portugal.
Read Article
Shropshire’s 12U County Cup boys team face the camera at Wrexham with captain Ryan Bedwell

Captains praise efforts of Shropshire youngsters in LTA’s 12U County Cup

Both team captains praised the efforts of the promising youngsters selected to represent Shropshire in the LTA’s 12U County Cup.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Ian Radford, Carwyn Howells and Peter Kirwan who have recently joined the team at Advanced Chemical Etching

Trio of appointments give A.C.E. the platform to hit £10m sale

A trio of strategic appointments is helping a Telford precision manufacturing specialist deliver a 40% boost in sales.
Read Article
Caption: Paul Hinkins, Chair, Marches Growth Hub

Search launched for new Marches Local Enterprise Partnership chair

The search has begun for a new business leader to help drive economic growth across the region.
Read Article
Staff at mfg Solicitors with their dogs

Ludlow lawyers take the lead through charity dog day

Lawyers at a Ludlow law firm have held a ‘bring your dog to work’ day to help raise money for its chosen charity.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Jonathan Soden with some of Jay Pingree's work

International artist to fly in from New York for Shrewsbury show

An international artist who has exhibited in New York and Berlin will be flying over to Shropshire next month from America for an exclusive event.
Read Article
Corporate sponsors of Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival – Network Telecom’s Amelia Ebdon and Becky Homersley with Emma Williams and David Foster of Charter Savings Bank

Dragon boat teams set to roar along river this weekend

Dragon boats will line the River Severn this weekend when dozens of teams roar along the waters while helping to raise money for a local charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Chapterhouse Theatre Company are bringing two live theatre events to Hawkstone Park Follies

Outdoor Theatre Events at Hawkstone Park Follies

Chapterhouse Theatre Company are bringing two live theatre events to Hawkstone Park Follies’ idyllic rural landscape.
Read Article
Hawkstone Follies

Follies to get kids reading with storytelling event

On Sunday 7 July, Hawkstone Follies welcome the whole family for a day of storytelling and adventure.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth

Severn Valley Railway pub achieves quality ale award

Staff at popular Severn Valley Railway pub The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth are celebrating this week after scooping a prestigious award for the quality of their beer.
Read Article
A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
16.2 ° C
18.9 °
13.9 °
88 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Wed
21 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP