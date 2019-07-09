Man injured during attempted robbery in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered minor injuries during an attempted robbery in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened near to Frankwell roundabout at around 9pm on Friday 5 July.

Investigating officers say the victim was approached by three other young men who attempted to rob him. One of the men may have had a knife.

The victim, who was wearing dark shorts and a dark top, ran off in the direction of the Welsh Bridge, he was chased by one of the suspects but no property was taken.

A short time later police have arrived in the area and arrested three people matching the description of the offenders. The men were interviewed by police and bailed whilst enquiries are carried out.

The first man was wearing a dark top, grey bottoms, had distinctive dark curly hair, late teens.

The second was wearing a red hooded top, dark bottoms, had short brown hair.

The third man was wearing a grey/blue hooded top, was of medium build and had short mousy brown hair.

Enquiries are ongoing but investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time. Police would especially like to speak to anyone with mobile or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Oakely at West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 938s of 5 July 2019

Supporting Shropshire Live...