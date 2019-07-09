Firefighters called to bus fire in Shrewsbury

Firefighters have dealt with a bus fire in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The bus caught fire whilst travelling along York Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Facebook User

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire involving an Arriva bus at around 3.06pm.

The fire started in the engine compartment at the rear of the vehicle.

The bus was travelling along York Road near to the junction of Worcester Road when it caught fire.

No persons were reported to have been injured.

Two fire appliances from Shrewsbury and an operations officer were sent to deal with the fire.

West Mercia Police was also in attendance closing the road to traffic.

