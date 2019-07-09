Car and lorry collide on A41 near Newport

A woman and baby were taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A41 near Newport today.

The collision involving the two vehicles happened on the A41 at the junction with the B5134 near Great Chatwell at around 8.45am.

Both the woman in her 30s and baby were taken to the Princess Royal Hospital as a precaution. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent five fire appliances including the Rescue Tender from Newport and Telford Central. An operations officer was also in attendance.

The road was closed for a time following the collision with motorists advised to avoid the area. It has since reopened.

