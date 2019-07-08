Work begins on replacing kerbs and paving on Shrewsbury’s High Street

A major facelift of the kerbs and paving on High Street and at the bottom of Pride Hill in Shrewsbury begins this week.

The ‘pocket park’ on Shoplatch will remain in place for an estimated further five weeks. Photo: Shropshire Council

The work will also see the road resurfaced and is being carried out as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP) which aims to improve key junctions and enhance the town centre.

The work will begin following the completion of gas main replacement work at Mardol Head and will see the current road closure – and the popular ‘pocket park’ on Shoplatch – remain in place for an estimated further five weeks.

The current diversion routes will remain in place, with additional signage and a greater number of ‘gatemen’ on site to assist and advise road users around access and appropriate through routes.

Work will be carried out by McPhillips, Shropshire Council’s contractor.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Alongside the upgrading of Pride Hill and the work from Town Walls to Claremont Bank, this work is key to improving the public and urban realm for Shrewsbury.



“We thank people for their understanding while all of this important work is carried out – they will see a significant and notable improvement to the town centre once the work is complete.”

