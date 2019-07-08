Police release image of man they wish to speak to following assault in Dawley

Police have released an image of a man they are keen to speak to after a man was assaulted in Dawley last month.

The man, or anyone who knows who he is, is asked to contact West Mercia Police

The incident happened at around 8.15am on King Street close to the Dawley Social Club on Wednesday 19 June.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and a suspected stab wound to his arm, he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as its thought he was in the area at the time and may be able to help police with enquiries.

The man, or anyone who knows who he is, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 109s 190619.

Supporting Shropshire Live...