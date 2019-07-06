16 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 6, 2019
Life-saving throw lines installed at three Telford lakes

By Shropshire Live

Specially designed display boards containing life-saving throw lines and instructions on their use have been installed next to three lakes in Telford.

In a joint move involving Telford & Wrekin Council, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service and the Police and Crime Commissioner, and as part of the ongoing Home and Dry campaign, the boards will appear in areas that attract a lot of visitors.

The first to be unveiled was at Blue Pool, followed by Withy Pool and Stirchley Pool (Hinkshay).

Cllr Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Parks, Green Spaces & The Natural Environment said: “These lakes are dangerously cold and in places deep with undercurrents. These boards and throwlines are there in case of an emergency to help anyone who ends up in the water.”

James Bainbridge, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Prevention team manager, said: “As a Fire and Rescue Service we respond to a significant number of water related incidents each year and outcomes are often linked to the speed at which rescues can be made.

“These ‘Water Rescue Throwline Boards’ offer members of the public a quick and simple method of ensuring we send the right resources to the right location, as well as providing an instantly available rescue method that may save a life. We’re pleased to be able to work with our local partners to improve water safety in Telford and Wrekin and look forward to adding more boards at other high risk sites in the future.”

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: “As commissioner I am committed to building safer communities, and improving water safety is a key part of this. Through Home and Dry campaign, we are working together to reduce water deaths, and the installation of these throwlines is one example of how we are working to physically prevent tragedies.” 

