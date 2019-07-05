Telford retirement living community rated ‘Good’ by CQC

A Telford retirement living community has been rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission for involving residents as partners in their care and helping them to feel part of their wider local community.

Lawley Bank Court

Sanctuary Retirement Living’s Lawley Bank Court, which provides personalised care and support to people living independently in their own homes, received the rating following a recent inspection.

The service was assessed across five categories – care, safety, leadership, effectiveness and responsiveness – and achieved ‘Good’ ratings in each of them.

Inspectors highlighted a number of initiatives that staff and the registered manager deliver to involve Lawley Bank Court and its residents with the local community.

Pupils from nearby Lawley Primary School visit to chat and read stories with residents, while a ‘Celebrating Care’ week supported by the local mayor saw residents take part in activities and share stories on social media.

Staff work closely and effectively with outside agencies, while the service is also a member of the Lawley Life Forum, a group of organisations and businesses working together to support local people and build a stronger community.

The report found residents were treated with kindness, dignity and respect, with staff delivering “high-quality, person-centred care” to meet their individual needs and preferences.

One resident told inspectors that “staff are all caring and chat with me” while another added: “They make me feel special in the way they talk to me. They listen to me.”

Inspectors also highlighted the use of ‘Please Disturb’ hangers, part of Sanctuary Retirement Living’s new approach to wellbeing and inclusion.

Residents place a door hanger on the outside of their front door when they would like company, showing others that they are welcome to knock and say hello, with the aim of reducing social isolation and fostering a friendly community.

A ‘dignity tree’ in a communal area, demonstrating what dignity means to residents, was also noted.

“This was a visual reminder that people’s dignity was of paramount importance,” the report said.

Alex Marshall, Sanctuary Retirement Living’s area service manager, said: “We’re delighted to receive a ‘Good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission and particularly pleased that Lawley Bank Court’s involvement within the wider community has been recognised.

“I’m very proud of our whole team and their commitment to delivering the highest levels of person-centred care and support to help people live as independently as possible.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...