River Severn environmental project to create a permanent legacy for children and families at Severn Valley Country Park

By Shropshire Live

A major environmental project on the River Severn will create a permanent legacy for children and families at Severn Valley Country Park, near Bridgnorth.

Severn Valley Country Park is the ideal place for families to experience the beautiful River Severn landscape

Unlocking the Severn, a collaboration by Severn Rivers Trust, Canal & River Trust, Environment Agency and Natural England, is one of the largest river restorations of its kind ever attempted in Europe.

It will restore over 150 miles of the River Severn to endangered fish species, by creating routes around 6 weirs. The project also aims to reconnect millions of people with the UK’s longest river.

Families visiting Severn Valley Country Park will soon be able to enjoy a bespoke River Severn themed play area and explore a sculpture play-trail looping down to the river.

Alex Ball, Community Engagement Manager for the Canals and Rivers Trust, said:

“We really want to inspire young minds about the wildlife and stories of the River Severn. This new play area will spark imaginative outdoor play and the hand-on sculptural trail will guide families down to take in the view of the river.

“Severn Valley Country Park is the ideal place for families to experience the beautiful River Severn landscape and learn more about the river’s wildlife and heritage.”

A specially designed wooden Severn Trow will be the centre piece of the play area.  This historic type of river barge was used on the River Severn before proper towpaths were introduced at the end of the 18th century. Children will be able to climb over the boat and play at steering it, loading cargo and keeping a look-out! A total of 10 play foci will be installed, including a sunken barge, a fish-ladder slide, a waterfall-themed rock climb, and a toddler play area.

The beautifully carved wildlife trail will encourage children to explore Severn Valley Country Park down to a bridge crossing the river. Along the way they will have the chance to play on the sculptures and learn more about the river wildlife.

Councillor Lezley Picton Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said:

“Shropshire Council is very proud of Severn Valley Country Park. It is a Green Flag award winner and is very popular with both locals and visitors to the area.

“We are very grateful to the Unlocking the Severn project for providing this exciting new Family Play Trail. It will be a great addition to the Park and will further encourage families to explore the Severn Valley and discover the fascinating wildlife of the River Severn.”

Installation of the new equipment is underway now, so that the equipment will be ready for families to enjoy through the school summer holidays. A grand opening celebration is planned for October.

