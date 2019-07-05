Police in Telford want to speak to this man seen in Telford Town Park

Police have issued photos of a man they would like to speak to as part of their inquiries into an incident in Telford Town Park.

It is believed the man could help with enquiries following an incident near Wonderland in Telford Town Park on Wednesday 4 July.

PC Paul Gough from West Mercia Police said: “A number of enquiries are ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the photo.

“Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 0467S of 4 July 2019“

Crimestoppers

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

