Paddle operation clears litter from Newport Canal

Piles of rubbish including plastic bottles have been cleared from Newport’s canal following an annual clean-up operation.

Volunteers from the Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust have embarked on an annual operation to clear Newport Canal of rubbish

Each year a team of volunteers from the Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust organises a paddle day to rid the 1.5 mile stretch of water from litter.

Three canoes were used to remove rubbish from the water whilst a ground crew collected discarded waste along the grass verges and footpaths.

Volunteers worked their way along the canal from Water Lane to Tickethouse Lock and then back again towards the A41.

John Myers of the Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust, said: “It was a very successful day and in total we collected around six large bags of rubbish including a lot of aluminium cans.

“Whilst a significant amount, it is a lot less than we have collected in previous years, which is encouraging. It demonstrates that the monthly litter picks are effective and that perhaps people are starting to take responsibility for their own rubbish and look after the environment.”

The annual operation requires permission from Telford & Wrekin Council and Natural England as the canal is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Newport Mayor Councillor Peter Scott supported the initiative by providing litter pickers and bags.

And volunteers too great care during the operation not to disturb two families of swans which live on the water.

Formed in 2000, the Trust aims to protect and conserve and improve the route of the Shrewsbury and Newport Canals, and branches, for the benefit of the community and environment. Its ultimate goal is to restore a continuous navigable waterway linking Norbury Junction to Shrewsbury.

