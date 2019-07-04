23.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 4, 2019
Home News

Excavation to take place at Shrewsbury Castle

By Shropshire Live

An excavation is to take place within the inner-bailey of Shrewsbury Castle as part of a partnership archaeology project funded by the Castle Studies Trust.

Shrewsbury Castle
Shrewsbury Castle

The excavation will take place from Monday 22 July to Friday 2 August 2019 and will be led by local archaeologist Dr Nigel Baker and one of the most experienced archaeologists in the region, David Williams.

The excavation is part of a wider archaeology project funded by the Castle Studies Trust to help us better understand the history of Shrewsbury Castle and the stories it holds within its undiscovered archaeology.

Shrewsbury Castle will be open for the majority of the excavation (closed Thursday 1 August) for you to visit and learn more about the excavation and the Castle from the archaeologists themselves.

The excavation is a partnership project with Shropshire Council, University Centre Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, Shropshire Archives and the Castle Studies Trust.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said:

“Shrewsbury Castle is one of the best preserved urban castles in the UK, yet it is one of the least well known and we hope that this archaeological project will help us to raise awareness of this remarkable monument.

“It’s great to see Shropshire Council working with University Centre Shrewsbury and its students as well as volunteers from Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery and Shropshire Archives in what has become a real community effort.

“This excavation could unearth some of Shrewsbury’s undiscovered history and I can’t wait to see what is found.”

Jeremy Cunnington from Castle Studies Trust said:

“The Castle Studies Trust is delighted to be funding the project to learn more about this important but little understood castle. Not only will we learn more about Shrewsbury Castle, thanks to falling out of use so early we will also get a rare opportunity to boost our understanding of how early castles and their baileys functioned and advance our understanding of castles in the UK.”

Dr Morn Capper, Lecturer in history and heritage at University Centre Shrewsbury, said:

“We are thrilled that staff and students at University Centre Shrewsbury are taking part in new research at Shrewsbury Castle, and that these investigations will help plan for its preservation.

“Working alongside Nigel Baker and the team at Shropshire Council allows students to learn how the past is understood, but also how heritage is preserved using ‘real world’ skills. By volunteering with the excavation and public events, Shrewsbury Students will learn the importance of communicating research and how sharing ideas can help build public support to preserve the castle into the future.”

The excavation follows a geophysical survey of the inner bailey which took play in May.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article

News

News

Angela Windsor, SaTH’s new Sepsis Nurse Practitioner

Trust appoints first Sepsis Nurse Practitioner

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals has appointed its first Sepsis Nurse Practitioner.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Castle

Excavation to take place at Shrewsbury Castle

An excavation is to take place within the inner-bailey of Shrewsbury Castle as part of a partnership archaeology project funded by the Castle Studies Trust.
Read Article
Volunteers from the Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust have embarked on an annual operation to clear Newport Canal of rubbish

Paddle operation clears litter from Newport Canal

Piles of rubbish including plastic bottles have been cleared from Newport’s canal following an annual clean-up operation.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Bridgnorth’s Sam Whitney returns to the Shropshire side for the match at Oxfordshire

Shropshire make three changes for Unicorns Championship trip to Oxfordshire

Shropshire make three changes for their Unicorns Championship match against Oxfordshire which starts at Banbury on Sunday.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town sign goalkeeper Joe Murphy

Shrewsbury Town complete the signing of vastly experienced goalkeeper Joe Murphy on a one-year contract.
Read Article
Joe Aston has signed up to return to Telford Tigers. Photo: Telford Tigers / Steve Brodie

Joe Aston returns to Telford Tigers

Joe Aston has signed up to return to Telford Tigers for the forthcoming season.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Jenny Osborne from Henshalls signs up to the 1,000 Builders appeal

Insurance broker backs heritage appeal

A Shropshire insurance broker is backing an ambitious campaign to help preserve some of the area’s most renowned attractions.
Read Article
Bill Morris and Lindsey Arnold, Morris Care

Morris & Company celebrates its team at Starry Night

Inspirational and dedicated workers were celebrated at a special Awards Evening in Shrewsbury to recognise 150 star performers and mark their company’s 150th anniversary.
Read Article
Bethan Evans has joined the team at Ascendancy Internet Marketing

Ascendancy Internet Marketing welcomes new digital marketing assistant

Shropshire-based Ascendancy Internet Marketing has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new digital marketing assistant.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jonathan Soden with some of Jay Pingree's work

International artist to fly in from New York for Shrewsbury show

An international artist who has exhibited in New York and Berlin will be flying over to Shropshire next month from America for an exclusive event.
Read Article
Corporate sponsors of Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival – Network Telecom’s Amelia Ebdon and Becky Homersley with Emma Williams and David Foster of Charter Savings Bank

Dragon boat teams set to roar along river this weekend

Dragon boats will line the River Severn this weekend when dozens of teams roar along the waters while helping to raise money for a local charity.
Read Article
Last years event had an under the sea theme

Shropshire Young Farmers Ball set to be bigger and better than ever!

Shropshire Young Farmers Chairman’s Ball 2019 will be held at Bagginswood on Saturday 24 August and members are already gearing up for the weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Hawkstone Follies

Follies to get kids reading with storytelling event

On Sunday 7 July, Hawkstone Follies welcome the whole family for a day of storytelling and adventure.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
The 63 seater cinema opens this weekend. Photo: Wellington Orbit

Central Shropshire community cinema set to open this Saturday

A central Shropshire community cinema, cafe and arts centre will be screening their first ever film this Saturday 29 June.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
23.2 ° C
26.1 °
20 °
49 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP